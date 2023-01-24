International body congratulates Sen. David Massiah on appointment to Senate

- Advertisement -

General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), Stephen Cotton, has sent a congratulatory message to Sen. David Massiah on his recent appointment to the Senate of Antigua and Barbuda. In his message, Cotton said he admired Massiah’s “commitment and unrelenting work to defend the rights of workers” in Antigua and Barbuda as well as the wider Caribbean. Cotton also lauded Massiah for his reliable service as the present ITF Global Tourism Chair and member of the Executive Board.