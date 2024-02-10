InterCaribbean Airways soars to new heights with expanded flight offerings

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

On a soaring mission to unite islands, cultures, and people, InterCaribbean Airways is spreading its wings wider, with new flight offerings.

February 6 marked a jubilant occasion as InterCaribbean inaugurated its latest direct flight from Barbados to Jamaica, heralding a momentous milestone for the airline.

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere commemorating its 32nd anniversary, InterCaribbean welcomed airline officials, dignitaries from Barbados and Jamaica, and media representatives from across the region.

The historic flight, aptly dubbed the ‘Irie Flight’, was a seamless journey from Barbados to Jamaica aboard the CRJ700, setting a precedent for swift and convenient travel between the two nations in just about two and a half hours.

For travelers originating from Antigua, a quick hour-long flight to Barbados opens up a world of possibilities, with ample time to savour the culinary delights of Barbados’s airport scene before embarking on their island-hopping adventure.

Lyndon Gardiner, the Founder and Chairman of InterCaribbean Airways, articulated his vision of bolstering direct air links between Antigua and Barbuda and other destinations, highlighting the airline’s unwavering dedication to enhancing regional connectivity.

“Antigua is a key destination for us,” Gardiner remarked, underscoring the airline’s robust service offerings to and from the island.

He also hinted at future plans to introduce connections between Antigua and Jamaica saying “Antigua to Jamaica is also something that we have on the cards for the future.”

Beyond the mere act of traversing from one island to another, this inaugural flight held profound significance in bridging academic communities.

An exciting partnership between InterCaribbean and UWI Cavehill was unveiled during the ceremony, aimed at fostering educational opportunities for students across the region.

Dr Jeanese Badenock, the Dean of UWI Cavehill, lauded InterCaribbean for its role in simplifying travel for students and expressed gratitude for the airline’s dedication to regional development and education.

“Starting this year, the UWI Cavehill Campus in collaboration with Inter Caribbean will annually award five Mandeville Gardiner Memorial scholarships to undergraduate students from our region,” she announced.

These scholarships, allocated based on financial need and academic performance, will support students pursuing majors such as Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, International Relations, and Management, with a focus on tourism, among others.

InterCaribbean Airways Ltd., headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is a beacon of connectivity and opportunity in the Caribbean, fostering closer ties between nations and also empowering the region’s youth to soar to greater heights.