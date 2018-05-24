Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal

May 24, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

Chairman of the Integrity Commissioner Radford Hill (filephoto)

The head of the country’s only dedicated anti-corruption body has chosen to remain silent on the most recent corruption allegations against MP Asot Michael.

Chairman of the Integrity Commission Radford Hill would not comment when called this morning (Thursday).

Hill says he must consult the other members of the integrity commission before he makes a statement. Yet, nearly two weeks have past since the allegations came to light.

OBSERVER’s Daveile Payne-Abbott reports.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.