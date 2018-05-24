Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal

The head of the country’s only dedicated anti-corruption body has chosen to remain silent on the most recent corruption allegations against MP Asot Michael.

Chairman of the Integrity Commission Radford Hill would not comment when called this morning (Thursday).

Hill says he must consult the other members of the integrity commission before he makes a statement. Yet, nearly two weeks have past since the allegations came to light.

OBSERVER’s Daveile Payne-Abbott reports.



