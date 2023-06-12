Inmates welcome worthwhile donation

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

One of several inmates pursuing professional development courses within the Lifelong Learning Unit (LLU) at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus (UWIFIC) has expressed gratitude to the institution and the Board of Education (BoE) for a worthwhile donation.

The LLU was established in August 2021 and is designed to expose adult learners in the workplace to a diverse range of options to further boost capacity and sharpen their skills.

The inmates were recently gifted three new laptops to assist in their online studies.

Joel Seraphin is among the first set of inmates to benefit from a fully paid scholarship to cover the cost of online studies through a program called Seeds of Hope.

He, along with fellow inmates Kaniel Martin and Colin Murraine, graduated at the top of their classes in 2022.

“We are very appreciative of the program because society tends to condemn, and we really appreciate that we are being given a second chance at life, a second chance that we will not take for granted,” Seraphin said.

Prison Boss Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather said everyone deserves a second chance, regardless of their background or what wrong they may have committed, and he is truly happy that the BoE and the Lifelong Learning Unit have partnered to ensure that this sort of compassion is extended to the inmates.

“His Majesty’s Prison has in excess of 200 of our citizens, we can’t just be done with them, we have to find a way to rehabilitate them, we have to find a way to correct the path that they initially took. That is why even this institution is being re-named a Correction Facility,” Pennyfeather said.

Executive Director of the Unit, Paula C M Lee, explained that the young men at the prison are sometimes forgotten or are treated as outcasts.

However, they have potential, heart needs, and expectations. She said that through the Seeds of Hope Program they are able to study so that when they exit the institution and are re-integrated into society, life will be easier for them.

“Learning is important because as they learn it would help to transform their behavior and they, in turn, will help to transform someone else’s behavior,” Lee explained.

Financial Administrator at the BoE, Chet Jacobs, said that the statutory corporation has always supported the development of education in the primary and secondary setting, and is a big supporter of continuing learning.

Jacobs, who is also the manager of the Dune Janelle Jacobs Charity, pledged to donate an additional laptop to the prison.

“You can never have enough, and I am happy to see these guys here at it; it shows that they are interested in learning and want to better themselves,” Jacobs said.

The Seeds of Hope family charity has been supporting the development of education in the country for over five years.