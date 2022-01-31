26.5 C
St John's
Monday, 31 January, 2022
Inmates test positive for Covid

Her Majesty's Prison on Coronation Drive, Antigua

Five inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony tells Observer that this is not a definitive number since testing is currently going.

Anthony did not disclose whether the infected persons were on remand or serving time or whether they were men or women.

Those infected qre currently in isolation and the prison has been under tight security where movement of persons is concerned.

Visitation have been suspended and curtailed in some instances since the start of the pandemic.

