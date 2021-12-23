Inmate facing murder charge dies in Her Majesty’s Prison

By Orville Williams

An inmate who allegedly murdered a police officer back in February this year was pronounced dead in Her Majesty’s Prison yesterday, after being found unresponsive in his cell by prison officers.

The man, Verel Simon, was remanded to the prison since the incident that claimed the life of Corporal Clifton Common on February 11.

According to reports, Simon inflicted a head injury on Simon while he was in custody at the St John’s Police Station and the lawman died while receiving urgent medical treatment at the Mount St John’s – now Sir Lester Bird – Medical Center.

In a media statement, the Ministry of Public Safety explained that the discovery was made by prison officers at approximately 11:50 am, while carrying out routine morning checks.

The Prison Medical Team then reportedly sought the assistance of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), but personnel from that team advised that he could not be resuscitated.

According to the statement, Simon was later pronounced dead by Prison Medical Officer, Neyland Powell.

While the cause of death is unknown at this time, prison officials told Observer that there was no indication that Simon was unwell and that he was alone in his cell at the time.

The police have also confirmed that an investigation into the incident is already underway.