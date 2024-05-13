Inmate dies in hospital following altercation in prison

- Advertisement -

Ricknaldo Isaac, a 26-year-old inmate who was serving a one-year sentence at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) for malicious damage, died on Saturday afternoon while he was a patient at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

His father, Aaron Isaac, said received a call around 12:50pm during which he was informed of his son’s death.

Isaac was scheduled to be released from prison in July.

“Last night about minutes to 6, I spoke to [Ricknaldo] at the Hospital. He spoke to me well and told me things getting better at the hospital to him. He coming on good and when I ask if he will come back on his foot, he told me yes. He start to speak and laugh and talk and everything,” Isaac said in an interview.

Ricknaldo had been hospitalised two Sundays ago and was paralyzed from the chest down after an alleged altercation with a prison guard.

According to his father, Ricknaldo had no conflict with the other inmates, but the prison officer allegedly slammed him to the ground, which caused his spinal cord to be severed.

“He had no problem with the prison officer. He keep on talking to the prison officer and the prisoner will not listen to him until end up giving him a body slam and break his spinal chord. So, right now he is a dead man,” Aaron Isaac said.

He was being kept in the ICU while awaiting necessary surgery from an overseas doctor to potentially reverse his paralysis.

Prison Superintendent Trevor Pennyfeather confirmed that the officer involved in the incident has been investigated, and a formal report with recommendations is to be submitted to the Permanent Secretary.

The officer in question was transferred on May 1st, following an application submitted two years ago.

The family of the deceased has consulted with attorney Wendel Alexander for legal representation.