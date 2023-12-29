Inmate Cordayro Joseph’s Suicide Confirmed After Five-Year Inquest

- Advertisement -

A jury has determined that Cordayro Joseph, an inmate found lifeless five years ago in His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), committed suicide.

A mandatory inquest into Joseph’s death was triggered by his demise on September 24, 2018. It was however delayed.

At the time of his death, the 27-year-old, was serving a 35-year jail sentence for the murder of Coldrick Lewis on Father’s Day, June 19, 2011, at Clary’s Bar on Fort Road.

Joseph’s body was discovered hanging in his prison cell in a suspicious manner, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In addition, the absence of a Coroner’s Inquest before Joseph’s burial led to concerns from his family.

The initial inquest, initiated a year ago, was annulled upon the request of Wendel Robinson, the attorney representing the deceased’s family, due to ongoing legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh dismissed the jury, transferring the matter to Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.

The inquest resumed with a new set of jurors in August of this year.

Evidence in that hearing suggested that on the day of his death, Joseph declined to participate in the usual morning showering and airing exercise, choosing to remain in his cell. Another inmate, returning to the cell after showering, discovered Joseph hanging.

Photographs revealed Joseph suspended with a piece of cloth around his neck, alongside a stack of books and bottles near his feet.

After some deliberation, the jury concluded on Thursday, that Joseph took his own life, bringing an end to questions surrounding his death years ago.