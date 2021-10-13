Injury rules kite-boarder Tiger Tyson out of World Championships

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s kite-boarder Tiger Tyson will not compete in this week’s Formula Kite World Championships being held in Italy.

The athlete was forced to pull out of the International competition following a collision with another athlete during a test run of the course on Monday, just one day before the scheduled start of the World Championships.

Tiger, according to his father, Mike Tyson, was rushed to the hospital in Porto Torres, Italy on Monday but later revealed that the athlete had been released from the hospital with “only a separated AC joint in the end.”

Mike, who wrote via WhatsApp that it was unlikely, given the preliminary diagnosis, that Tiger would be able to compete in the prestigious championships, confirmed Tuesday that his son has been forced to withdraw from the championships.

Tiger is fresh off the Kite-foil World Series Open held in Cagliari, Italy over the weekend where he finished 11th from amongst 44 individual competitors. He amassed a total of 235.0 points over 17 races at the International event.

Tyson, speaking with Observer media following the Kite-foil World Series Open, said the event provided an opportunity for him to compete against a number of the top athletes from around the world going into this week’s Formula Kite World Championships.