Injured teen has successful surgery

The 14-year-old boy was was in a medically induced coma due to head injuries following a fight, has had successful surgery.

Neurosurgeon Geoffrey Liburd did the operation on Tuesday, a day after arriving in Antigua from Jamaica.

The consultant said the surgery went smoothly and the prognosis is very good for the the teen who is the son of Sherma Shervington.

Liburd tells OBSERVER media that interpersonal trauma, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and robbery, is a major cause of head injuries in the Caribbean.

He anticipates that Devonte James would be released from the hospital in a day or two, to recover at home over the next few weeks.