Infectious Disease Centre finally complete

Health officials celebrated the long-awaited dedication of the new Infectious Disease Control Centre on Monday.

The facility occupies the former Margetson Ward at the old Holberton Hospital and is equipped with 17 isolation rooms and 18 sleeping quarters for medics.

Present at the blessing – led by Dean Ernest Fleming of the Anglican Cathedral – were Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Health Minister Molwyn Joseph, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas and Medical Director at Mount St John’s Medical Center Dr Albert Duncan, plus technicians from the Ministry of Health.

Photos also show the recently installed high-tech oxygen tanks and medical vacuum equipment.