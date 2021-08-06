inet partners with Antigua & Barbuda Bus Association

ST. JOHN’S Antigua, August 6th, 2021 – APUA inet is pleased to announce its partnership with the Antigua & Barbuda Bus Association. A fleet of 180 buses that serve passengers across Antigua will be decked out with the inet brand.

inet will provide a new shelter for bus drivers and members of the association will enjoy special exclusive deals with inet Mobile.

inet continues to support local and is happy to welcome the Antigua & Barbuda Bus

Association home to the indigenous telecommunications provider.