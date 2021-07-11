Industrial Relations Consultant calls for removal of Labour Minister and Labour Commissioner

Industrial relations consultant Anderson Carty is making a strong call for the overhauling of the Labour Department, starting with the removal the Minister with responsibility for the division – Steadroy Benjamin.

Carty, who has long highlighted the issues within the government department said the problem has gone beyond Benjamin’s help and now he is calling for the Cabinet to intervene.

Last Friday, tempers flared at the department when five employees were ordered to return home after they showed up to the office in jeans against instructions of the Labour Commissioner Eltonia Rojas the day before.

The matter reportedly led to a verbal altercation between Rojas and one of the employees in question.

The matter prompted the staff to call several union representatives including the Antigua Trades and Labour Union, the Public Service association and Carty as well.

While he decried the alleged actions of the employee, he believes the incident is a result of the long-standing strained relationship between the commissioner and the staff.

Carty says Rojas should be given the boot as well, as part of sweeping changes.

The trade unionist said it is time for the age-old issues that plague the important department to be addressed for the betterment of the people of the country.