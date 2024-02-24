Indiscipline mars Second Division fixtures as close to 10 red cards issued across four matches

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A total of eight red cards were issued across four Second Division games on Thursday as indiscipline seemed the order of the day in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division.

Six of the eight cards were dished out in the match between Earthquake FC and CPTSA Wings, and were split evenly between the two teams as the match ended 2-0 in favour of Wings.

Veteran and former national defender, Karanja Mack, scored from the penalty spot in minute 75 to put Wings one-nil up before Dorian Meade sealed the win in the 83rd minute. The win, their third in nine matches, carries Wings to 11 points and 13th on the 20-team standings while Earthquake remain on 19 points from 10 showings and fifth on the standings.

The match was however marred by violence as Akeil Thomas (64), Gregson Monroe (90) and Natto Silcott (90) all of Earthquake, were red-carded for violent conduct. Also driven off for violent conduct were Marques Gordon (90), Dejante Marshall (90) and Akeem Wilburg (90) all of CPTSA Wings.

Meanwhile, two players were red-carded in the match between former three-peat Premier Division champions English Harbour and Golden Grove contested at English Harbour as the home team won the contest 2-1.

Yakira Hughes of English Harbour and Nyique Baptiste of Golden Grove, were both driven off in the 89th minute for violent conduct.

The game had, however, long been decided after Wayne Phillip (36) and Oshane Blackwood (51) secured the three points for English Harbour after Terrence Spencer had put Golden Grove ahead in the fourth minute.

The win moves Harbour to 21 points from 10 showings and fourth on the standings while Golden Grove remains on 18 points from 10 showings as well.

Also on Thursday, West Ham FC and Glanvilles FC played to an exciting 3-3 draw when they met at PMS. Daniel Westford scored a double for West Ham with strikes in minutes 58 and 74 while Lloyd Sheppard scored the other goal in minute 84 as they move to seven points from nine showings.

Xariq Richards (7), Jevaughn Palmer (15) and Roshane Burton (30), were on target for Glanvilles as they edge to six points from 10 showings.

In the other match contested, FC Master Ballers and Bethesda Eagles played to a 1-1 draw. O’Shale Simon netted for Bethesda in minute 55 before Shareen Richards equalised for Master Ballers just five minutes later.

Bethesda moves to 22 points in the second position on the standings while Masters Ballers lie eighth with 18 points.