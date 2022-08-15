India’s 75th Independence Day celebrated in A&B

- Advertisement -

India ‘s 75th Independence Day Anniversary was celebrated on Monday morning with a Flag Hoisting by Honorary Consul of India, Mr Vijay Tewani, a release from the High Commission of India said.

Also present were Ambassador Liverpool, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Immigration; Ambassadors of China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, the British Resident Ambassador, and the Consul General of Venezuela in addition to members of Diplomatic Corps. The Indian Diaspora were also present.

The message of Honourable President of India HE Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the Independence Day was read by the Honorary Consul of India.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Government of India is organising various events across the globe in the run up to the [email protected] to celebrate this historic occasion.

The High Commission of India has also been organizing various events since March 2021 to commemorate this important occasion.