India waiting on Interpol for red notice against fraud-accused Mehul Choksi

India’s application for a Red Corner Notice against Antigua and Barbuda citizen Mehul Choksi is still pending with Interpol, more than three months after it was submitted.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition.

Based on media reports out of India, a similar request made at the same time in May for fraud co-accused Nirav Modi, Choksi’s nephew, was granted on July 2.

Modi and Choksi fled India days before the US $2 billion banking fraud allegedly perpetrated by them on state-run Punjab National Bank came to light, officials said.

News website, The Quint, quoted an officer of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation as saying the agency has no clue about Interpol’s delay in issuing a red corner notice against Choksi.

The unnamed source also stated that the Bureau forwarded all the details of the case against Choksi to

Interpol near the end of June.

Choksi, an Indian national, obtained Antigua and Barbuda citizenship through the Citizen By Investment Programme (CIP) last November and took the oath of allegiance on January 15.

The Indian government has asked the government in Antigua to extradite him, so he can stand trial for his alleged involvement in the alleged US $2 billion fraud.