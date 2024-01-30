India celebrates 75th Republic Day

- Advertisement -

The 75th Republic Day celebration in Antigua and Barbuda began in the morning with a Flag Raising Ceremony by Hon Consul of India, Mr Vijay Tewani.

The event, attended by our Indian Diaspora, was followed by an evening reception at The Chimney Restaurant. President of the Senate, H E Ms Alincia Grant, Ambassador Liverpool from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Cabral Chief Protocol Officer, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador of Venezuela, Ambassador of Cuba, and officials from the Embassy of China, along with consuls, invited guests, and the Indian Diaspora were present.

Congratulations were conveyed by PM Browne to PM Modi, and a similar message was sent by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The enduring bond of friendship and good relations between India and Antigua and Barbuda was emphasised.

Mr Tewani, as the Honorary Consul of India, expressed pride in being part of the world’s largest democracy, highlighting this year’s theme, “Mother of Democracy,” and encouraging the championing of justice, fairness, and friendship between Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of India.