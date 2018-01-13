Independent audit to be conducted on relief distribution

January 13, 2018 CMC Further Afield No comments

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 13, CMC – An independent audit on relief distributionin the aftermath of last year’s hurricanes, will be conducted in this British Overseas territory.

“It is important that the BVI fully documents the steps taken in its relief distribution programmes launched following the impacts from three unprecedented events.  A significant amount of aid was provided and must be accounted for,” said McIntyre.

He said that during the audit, CDEMA will examine “how the needs were identified, the pledges made, the relationship with local, regional, and international organisations in addressing the needs of the impacted communities, systems in place for tracking the receipt, storage, delivery and distribution of aid, and how the government prioritized the aid distribution.”

The methodology to be used in the audit will involve the application of a survey tool, focus group discussions, interviews, and documentation review.

Once completed, a full report on the findings will be presented to Cabinet.

CDEMA will be offering financial support to the audit.

Following the hurricanes, tonnes of aid was provided to the people of the BVI through various mechanisms and organisations.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.