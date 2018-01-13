Independent audit to be conducted on relief distribution

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 13, CMC – An independent audit on relief distributionin the aftermath of last year’s hurricanes, will be conducted in this British Overseas territory.

“It is important that the BVI fully documents the steps taken in its relief distribution programmes launched following the impacts from three unprecedented events. A significant amount of aid was provided and must be accounted for,” said McIntyre.

He said that during the audit, CDEMA will examine “how the needs were identified, the pledges made, the relationship with local, regional, and international organisations in addressing the needs of the impacted communities, systems in place for tracking the receipt, storage, delivery and distribution of aid, and how the government prioritized the aid distribution.”

The methodology to be used in the audit will involve the application of a survey tool, focus group discussions, interviews, and documentation review.

Once completed, a full report on the findings will be presented to Cabinet.

CDEMA will be offering financial support to the audit.

Following the hurricanes, tonnes of aid was provided to the people of the BVI through various mechanisms and organisations.