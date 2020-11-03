Independence Calypso King Young Destroyer gearing up for next carnival

Spread the love













A veteran calypsonian was crowned 2020 Independence Calypso King on Saturday, copping his 10th calypso crown and $10,000.

Leston ‘King Young Destroyer’ Jacobs wowed the judges with his performance of a song called ‘All hands on deck.’

He said that it was “an amazing feeling” having been out of the winning circle for about 10 years.

He said that what put him over the top was “suit, melodious voice and diction and clarity.”

2020 Independence Calypso King congratulating the first and second place winners

The calypsonian explained to state media that he made sure that he was “On point, and looking sharp, stayed home, rested [his] voice” and exuded confidence on stage.”

He defeated his father Ogliver ‘Destroyer Snr’ Jacobs and 8 other competitors in what he described as a “strong competition” with artistes from varying platforms.

The calypso king further revealed that his father, having been the author of the song “He is also a winner.”

“Everything was his, I’m just the singer,” he stated.

King Young Destroyer also disclosed that he will be participating in the next Calypso Monarch competition.“

“I’m proud that I actually brought this home for my family and my fans, and its just motivation for next year,” he remarked.

First runner-up in the virtual competition was Peetron Thomas, who goes by the calypso name of Peetron. His song was entitled, ‘Paradise.’

Second runner-up was popular soca artist, Glenroy ‘Epic Byke’ Joseph, with his rendition of ‘National Pride.’