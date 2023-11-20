Increased travel highlights importance of electronic immigration forms, says Tourism Minister

- Advertisement -

As the number of visitors traveling to the country continues to increase, wait times at immigration have climbed as a result.

In addition to the usual crowds during our peak tourism season, lasting from mid-December to mid-April, another factor contributing to an influx of visitors is the country’s home-porting initiative. The first such initiative for the tourism season saw hundreds of passengers arriving at the same time.

Tourism Minister, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez told Observer recently that the switch to electronic immigration forms has been a priority.

“…Hopefully we can complete it by the end of the season. It’s something we have been looking at for several years. Everything is in place now, just to get the software and to get the machines in,” he stated.

He mentioned that the switch will come at an estimated US$1 million.

“I think it is in excess of US$1 million. Not just the forms, but you also have the kiosks that they will have to go to,” Fernandez said.

Despite the cost attached to it, the Tourism Minister maintained that the transition is a necessary investment and will provide a more efficient and enjoyable experience for travelers visiting Antigua and Barbuda.

The country hosted its first home-porting exercise on January 28 with the Arvia cruise vessel of P&O Cruises, which is based in the United Kingdom.

Over 700 visitors traveled in the country to board the ship, via the VC Bird International Airport. The last home-porting exercise of that season was held on March 11.