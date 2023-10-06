Inaugural junior cook-off competition set to thrill with 18 participating schools

By Latrishka Thomas

A culinary showdown is on the horizon as students from 18 schools across Antigua gear up for the first ever Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition, which was officially launched yesterday.

Hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, this event promises to be a thrilling display of young talent in the culinary arts, featuring secondary and vocational school students between the ages of 14 and 19, all fighting for the title of culinary master among their peers.

In this competition, all participating schools will receive the same core ingredients and be tasked with infusing their unique twist into the national dish, pepperpot. Adding an intriguing twist to the mix, each school is allowed to incorporate three special ingredients of their choice, unleashing their creativity in the kitchen.

The preliminary round of the competition will occur in two phases scheduled for October 27 and 30. During this round, the students will be guided and mentored by their Home Economics teachers, offering invaluable support and culinary wisdom.

Given the considerable number of participating schools, they have been divided into four groups, with two groups competing on each day of the preliminary round. The group assignments were determined randomly during the event’s launch.

Student chefs and their assistants who will be participating in the first-ever Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition Professional chefs serving local pepperpot, the dish that the students will have to recreate for the competition Tourism professionals are assisted by a Digicel representative to assign groupings for the competition

On day one of the preliminary round, Sir Novelle Richards Academy, St Mary’s Secondary School, Glanvilles Secondary School, and Sir McChesney George Secondary School will be in group one. Group two will comprise All Saints Secondary School, Antigua Grammar School, Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Pares Secondary School, and Princess Margaret School.

The intensity continues on day two with Antigua Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, Antigua State College, Clare Hall Secondary School, Jennings Secondary School, and Ottos Comprehensive School in group one, while Antigua Girls’ High School, Christ the King High School, Irene B Williams Secondary School, and St Joseph’s Academy will be in the final group.

With only one hour for preparation and a subsequent two hours for cooking, the students will need to work efficiently to present their culinary creations. Each student will have a designated assistant from their school who’s responsible for prep work, cleaning, and plating.

As the competition progresses, only four schools will advance to the finals, scheduled for December 4. In the finals, these young talents will have the privilege of being mentored by a top industry chef, an opportunity that promises to further enhance their culinary skills.

The winning school will be awarded a generous grand prize of $10,000, donated by the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank. This prize is dedicated to upgrading their Home Economics facility, thereby providing students access to state-of-the-art resources to hone their culinary prowess.

Moreover, the victorious young chef will earn the prestigious honour of joining the Antigua and Barbuda Chef Team for the highly anticipated Taste of the Caribbean competition in 2024.

CEO of the Tourism Authority Colin James pledged that the winning school’s Home Economics teacher will also have the opportunity to accompany their students to Miami for this competition.

In addition to the grand prize, the second-placed school will receive $5,000 in upgrades, courtesy of Digicel, while the third and fourth-placed schools will each be granted $2,500 to enhance their school’s kitchen facilities.