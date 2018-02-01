Inaugural Impromptu Speaking Competition held

Education officials have added a new component to the Inter-Secondary School Debate Series. The inaugural Inter-Secondary School Impromptu Speaking Competition was held, on Tuesday, with students who signed up as debaters in the 2018 series. According to Ministry of Education officials, impromptu speaking can greatly enhance oratorical skills, an important element in building well-rounded students.

A total of nine pupils from nine schools participated in the preliminary round of the competition, where students were given two minutes to speak on various topics without the use of written notes. Only six advanced to the semi-finals, and three will be selected for the final round.

Those preparing for the semis are Vida Betances from St. Anthony’s Secondary, Gecentha Reynolds from Antigua Girls’ High School, Jeremiah Toussaint from Jennings Secondary School, Halle Carlisle from Trinity Academy, Jether Uzoma from Antigua Grammar School and Orion Warner of the Clare Hall Secondary School.