Inaugural Impromptu Speaking Competition held

February 1, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Semi-finalist in the inaugural Inter-Secondary School Impromptu Speaking Competition (photo courtesy Ministry of Education)

Education officials have added a new component to the Inter-Secondary School Debate Series. The inaugural Inter-Secondary School Impromptu Speaking Competition was held, on Tuesday, with students who signed up as debaters in the 2018 series. According to Ministry of Education officials, impromptu speaking can greatly enhance oratorical skills, an important element in building well-rounded students.

A total of nine pupils from nine schools participated in the preliminary round of the competition, where students were given two minutes to speak on various topics without the use of written notes. Only six advanced to the semi-finals, and three will be selected for the final round.

Those preparing for the semis are Vida Betances from St. Anthony’s Secondary, Gecentha Reynolds from Antigua Girls’ High School, Jeremiah Toussaint from Jennings Secondary School, Halle Carlisle from Trinity Academy, Jether Uzoma from Antigua Grammar School and Orion Warner of the Clare Hall Secondary School.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.