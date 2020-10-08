Inaugural ‘Drive For The Cure’ deemed a resounding success

Some of the participants during the 2020 Drive for the Cure held on October 4.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the Antigua branches of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank’s ninth year of cancer awareness and fundraiser to hit the road with a Drive for the Cure replacing the traditional Walk for the Cure.

Led by a hi-fi and police outriders, approximately 100 vehicles moved off from the Sir Vivian Richards stadium at about 12.45 pm on Sunday, October, 4 and wended their way past Parham, along Jonas Road, through Buckleys and Swetes, down All Saints Road to Independence Drive, Old Parham Road, Pigotts and ended back at the stadium, a release from CIBC FirstCaribbean said.









Prior to the start, the participants were addressed by Country Manager Ladesa James-Williams who thanked them for supporting this great initiative by CIBC FirstCaribbean to raise awareness of cancer.

“Here at CIBC FirstCaribbean, we are dedicated to continuing our campaign to raise the awareness of cancer and to support survivors and families. A few years ago, we lost a staff member, Kathleen Parker, to cancer, so cancer and its effects are always up front in our minds. Finding a cure for cancer should be a very personal cause for all because everyone knows at least one person who has died from cancer or is a survivor,” James-Williams said.

“This is our ninth year so we decided that Covid-19 was not going to derail our campaign and we opted for a Drive for the Cure instead of the walk. Many thanks to Natasha Charles and the members of our committee, and staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that this drive was a success. Our thanks also to our sponsors, the Red Cross, the media, especially Vybes FM and Digicel, ABS TV and the Police Traffic Department for their invaluable support.”

Prior to the start of the event, balloons were released into the sky as a signal of hope.

Following the Drive, the public joined online to view the bank’s first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope, which featured top regional performers, including Antigua and Barbuda’s Ricardo Drue.