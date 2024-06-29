Inaugural Antigua Cup Youth Tournament set to kick-off

- Advertisement -

A total of 16 teams, grouped into four age categories, will compete in the first annual Antigua Cup International Youth Football Tournament slated for July 7-15, at the Buckley’s Primary School Playing Field, Buckley’s Village, organsiers have announced.

Young Warriors Football Club (YWFC) and its marketing partner, Sports Promotions International (SPI), have combined to plan and execute this exciting competition, which has attracted overseas and Antigua clubs and teams that will compete in the under-10, under-13, under-15 and under-17 age categories.

Initially, clubs were invited from England, Europe, the United States and Canada, however, they have opted to participate in next year’s tournament due to pre-arranged commitments.

Nevertheless, a coach from a professional England club, who competes in League One, the third level of the English football league system, has been invited to coach and scout the players during the tournament.

Organisers say they expect clubs from at least three regional islands to take part in this prestigious tournament which will assist in the development and exposure of young talent.

YWFC president Colin James says: “we are confident that this tournament will be a springboard for the furtherance of the development of football in Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean as well as excite the imagination of young players who will have an opportunity to impress.”

There will be four teams per age-group playing on a round-robin basis with the top teams in each group contesting a final. Matches will be played rom 2:00pm to 6:30pm on match days.