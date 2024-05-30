In honour of Andre Simon: Rohrman to offer wide range of events

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

This year’s Rohrman Triathlon, being put on by the Rohrman Sports Association, will be held in honour of former national cyclist and triathlete, Andre Simon, who died in June 2023, one year and one month since the day of the tragic accident that rocked the nation.

A member of the organising team, cyclist and triathlete Rory Butler, said Simon played an integral part in organising and planning past Rohrman events and was also a very close friend.

“The whole event is in honour of Andre Simon, so you will see him appear on all of the water bottles, the shirts, the race bibs and the banners. We really think we needed to do something and you would have known how close myself and Andrew were along with Wayne. So this year is definitely a tribute to Andre Simon and the role he would have played, not just in triathlon but in sports in Antigua,” he said.

Simon, a 36-year-old father-of-one was seriously injured in the horrific 2022 Mother’s Day vehicular accident when a motorist ploughed into him and three other cyclists during a training ride on Sir George Walter Highway.

The event, slated for August 24-25 at Ffryes Beach, will offer a wide range of activities for all age groups.

“On day one, we have 10 different triathlons starting from ages six and under and all the way up and we have the main ones in terms of the sprints and the Olympics [distances] as well as team events as well. On the Sunday, we have an open water swim, a road run and a hiking or trail race, so it’s become quite a sporting festival over the years,” Butler said.

Butler went on to encourage all athletes to register early as prices will increase closer to the event dates.

“The prices go up closer to the time, so the earlier you register it’s the more you will save. Generally, most races are starting around $30 but if you wait until closer to the event you are going to be paying $60 or more and it does vary by events so some of the more serious events have a bit higher cost with some starting at $50 and will go up to $100 closer to the event,” he said.

Registration can be done only via the Ticketing app and also at HG Paints located on Dickenson Bay Street.