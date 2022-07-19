In celebration of fruit: PiAngo Fest set to return next month

- Advertisement -

Mango and pineapple lovers will have a lot to look forward to next month as the popular PiAngo Fest is returning after a three-year hiatus.

The marquee event dubbed PiAngo Fest Reloaded celebrates two of the country’s local fruits – the famed Antigua Black Pineapple and the mango. It will take place on August 13 and 14 at the Cades Bay Agricultural Station in Urlings.

The ministry hosted a Mango Festival for several years before expanding its offerings to include the much-loved national fruit in 2019.

The event has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but according to organisers preparations are now full steam ahead to ensure this year’s festival goes off without a hitch.

Co-chair of the events committee Marcel Freeland John revealed that for the first time in years, the festival will have a title sponsor – Caribbean Union Bank.

He also spoke to the other features due to be offered.

“This year, we will also be having a grill and mixology competition on both days. The Saturday, we will have the elimination process and, on the Sunday, we will have the finals of the top five chefs and mixologists.

“There will also be the agro-processors competition and we are hoping to have the mango and pineapple-eating competition as well,” John said.

Tours will also be offered to the public. They will cost $5 and are in partnership with Claremont Farms, the Old Road-based pineapple farm.

Registration is now open to vendors who are interested in taking part.

Completed registration forms and fees must be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs by July 28.

Registration provides each vendor with a 20x20ft space at a cost of $40 per day. All vendors must have at least one pineapple or mango plant-related product for sale.

Forms are available at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs and the Agricultural Extension Division across from King George V Grounds. They can also be downloaded from the ‘forms’ tab at www.agriculture.gov.ag.