Impact Shooters stun Eye Mobile while Anjo Wholesale edge Sandals in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Eye Mobile Vision Care suffered their first loss of the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League, going under 65-40 to Graphic Impact Shooters in game one of the playoffs semifinals held at the JSC basketball complex on Sunday.

Olivee Morris led the way for Impact Shooters with 16 points while Sean Nicholas and Yannick Samuel sank 15 and 12 points each as Shooters claimed the first game in their best of three showdown.

For Vision Care, who went unbeaten in 13 games to secure the league title, Tshawn Lewis picked up 13 points while Najee George contributed to the effort with 11 points.

In the other semifinal contest, Anjo Wholesale edged Sandals by a 59-58 margin to take game one in the best of three showdown.

Cohen DeSouza led the charge for the victors with 12 points while Xavier Meade and Andrew Venture each had 11 points. Keroi Lee had a game-high of 20 points in a losing effort with Selassie Braithwaite and Kenya Achom hitting 19 and 13 points respectively.