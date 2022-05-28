Immigration Dept searching for 5 Haitian escapees

- Advertisement -

PRESS STATEMENT – On Friday 27 May 2022, Five (5) Haitian nationals comprising of four (4) men and one (1) woman

absconded from the Department of Immigration’s detention centre located at Camp Blizzard.

The said Haitians arrived in Antigua and Barbuda via the VC Bird International Airport from Santo

Domingo and were attempting to make onward travel to Montserrat.

They were subsequently intercepted and detained by the Immigration Department for not

having the proper documentation to enter Antigua and Barbuda.

Following their detention, the customary procedures of rebooking flights to their country of

origin were completed and all were scheduled to depart Antigua and Barbuda on May 28, 2022,

back to Haiti.

The Department of Immigration continues to work closely alongside other law-enforcement

agencies and inter Caribbean counterparts in bringing the necessary closure to this matter.

The Department wishes to further advise that out of the five (5) Haitians only one (1)

speaks basic English being ANGENER RINJOUR (as identified in accompanying photos).

The Department has reason to believe that fugitives are still on the island of Antigua.

We are imploring all members of the public to be vigilant and to report any sightings to the

Department of Immigration on 774-8289 or 464-3245.