IMF announces essay contest for Caribbean students

WASHINGTON, Oct 2, CMC – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday announced an essay competition for Caribbean students on the theme “Inclusive and Resilient Growth in the Caribbean”

It said that the contest, which is open to students aged 18 to 25, are nationals from the English-speaking Caribbean and Haiti.

The Washington-based financial institution said that the students should be currently enrolled at any university or college in one the Caribbean with the deadline being October 23, this year.

The IMF said that the essay contest will provide an opportunity for young people to articulate their views on how to improve their welfare in the region.

“We hope to engage the youth on an issue where public policies will have long-lasting impact on the prospects for the people in the Caribbean region,” said Alejandro Werner, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the IMF.

Entries will be judged by a panel of IMF staff, Faculty of the University of the West Indies, and the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI).

The contest is being held in the run-up to the 2017 High Level Caribbean Forum, co-organized with the Jamaica government, to take place in November.

The winner will be invited as a special guest to the Forum, which brings together finance ministers, policymakers, and representatives of international financing organizations to discuss growth challenges for the Caribbean.