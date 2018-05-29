‘Illegal’ dumping of heavy duty oil in Gunthorpes?

Businessman Carlton “Tyre Master” Lewis has filed a complaint with the Department of the Environment, alleging that a companyis illegally burying heavy-duty oil by the old sugar factory at Gunthorpes.

Senior Environment Officer, Ato Lewis, confirmed that the grievance was lodged and said his department is investigating.

The name of the company is being withheld until the probe is finished and the Environment Department shares the findings with our news organisation.

Tyre Master, as he is popularly known, says the illegal burying of oil has been going on at the old sugar factory for roughly threeyears.

He says the practice is affecting his plants.

Meanwhile, we reached out to the company accused of illegally dumping the heavy-duty oil but no information was forthcoming.