Icy wellness challenge sets residents’ teeth chattering

Hardy local residents gave trepidation the cold shoulder when they took part in a recent ice bath challenge. Several members of the public showed their mettle by sitting in a bathtub filled with ice for a punishing seven minutes last Sunday.

The shiver-inducing event was part of activities to mark January’s Wellness Month, hosted by the country’s Tourism Authority. Visitors and residents were invited to immerse themselves in the destination’s enriching wellness experiences – including retreats, spa treatments, beach yoga and hikes – as they started the new year afresh.

The ice bath challenge was staged at Little Ffryes Beach and was organised by organic wellness haven, Wellness Footprints Antigua, operated by local wellness ambassador Tricia Greenaway.

Ice baths are said to offer a range of health benefits from reducing inflammation, anxiety and stress to managing pain, boosting sleep and the immune system, and improving mental health. (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste)