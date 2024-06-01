ICC Faces Criticism as Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Ireland Encounter Travel Woes During T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

In a disheartening turn of events, the Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Ireland cricket teams faced significant travel disruptions on their journey from Florida to New York. After a grueling match under the scorching Florida sun, the Sri Lankan and Ireland players found themselves stranded for nearly seven hours without any updates regarding their delayed charter flight.

Initially scheduled to arrive in New York by 8 PM on Friday, the teams only touched down at 5 AM the following morning. This severe delay forced the cancellation of Sri Lanka’s scheduled morning batting practice session, further hampering their preparation for upcoming matches.

Adding to their woes, the Sri Lankan team has been lodged in a hotel situated approximately 1.5 hours away from the practice ground, exacerbating their travel fatigue and impacting their training regimen. In stark contrast, teams like India have been accommodated in hotels near the stadium and enjoy the convenience of playing most of their games at a single venue, thereby avoiding extensive travel hassles.

The Sri Lankan team, alongside South Africa and Ireland, have reportedly filed complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the subpar organization and logistical planning. The frustration is palpable as these teams grapple with the added strain of continuous travel between different venues.

Notably, the Sri Lankan squad is set to depart for Dallas immediately after their match against South Africa in New York, leaving them with no rest period and further disrupting their recovery and performance schedules.

The disparity in accommodations and travel arrangements raises questions about the fairness and efficiency of the tournament’s logistics. As these teams struggle with inadequate facilities and taxing travel schedules, the issue calls for a reevaluation of organizational practices to ensure equitable treatment and optimal conditions for all participating teams. (NewsWire)