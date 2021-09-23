ICC Charges Marlon Samuels With Four Breaches Of Anti-corruption Code

Former West Indies cricketer, Marlon Samuels, has been hit with charges by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching four codes of their Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League.

Samuels, who back in 2008, was banned for two years after being found guilty following a probe into allegations of links with an illegal bookmaker, has been charged with failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefits that were made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

He was also slapped with the charge of failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more, as well as failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation, and obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation, by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

According to the ICC, the outspoken Jamaican will be given a time period of 14 days to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies said it has been made aware of the development.

In a statement this morning CWI said: “Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, involving former West Indies player, Marlon Samuels.

“Formal charges have been laid with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

“While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption.”

Samuel was convicted after getting caught sharing team information in exchange for money with a bookie before the first ODI against India in Nagpur on January 21, 2007.

The allegations led to the ICC asking the WICB to conduct an investigation which led to his conviction and the two-year ban.

Samuels officially retired from international cricket in November 2020. (www.sportsmax.tv)