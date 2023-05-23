ICC ACU charges against Devon Thomas

- Advertisement -

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been made aware that charges have been laid by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), involving West Indies player Devon Thomas.

CWI is not directly involved in the process but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC ACU in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport.

While the matter continues, CWI will not make any further comments in respect of these charges.

In collaboration with ICC and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), CWI remains committed to sensitizing and educating our players and officials on anti-corruption in sports.