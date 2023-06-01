IBWSS’ Green Magnates Enterprise place third in regional investment competition

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Antigua and Barbuda was well represented by a group of students at Irene B Williams Secondary School who placed third in the inaugural Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) Regional Schools Investment Competition.

After being adjudged the winners of the national leg of the competition in March, the members of Green Magnates Enterprise — Javorn Simon, Leonid Julian, Raffael Davis, Danté Manning, Alanna Merchant and Justice Wilson — placed third from among the seven competing schools across the Eastern Caribbean region.

The team which comprised of third, fourth and fifth formers was coached for the competition by their Principles of Business teacher, Antonia Sampson.

During the ceremony held to award the team yesterday, Denise Mills, the Education Officer in the Ministry of Education who has oversight for Secondary Schools, heaped immense praise on the students.

“You saw an opportunity, launched out and received your returns in investments, I highly commend you for your efforts,” she said.

The ECSE initiative which commenced in February was a collaborative effort of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) and licensed broker-dealers, with the aim of exciting and inspiring young people to learn more about investing.

The initiative began with an education webinar and competition briefing, enabling students to experience securities market activity firsthand.

Green Magnates with their Principles of Business teacher, Antonia Sampson (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste) Member of the Board of Directors of the ECSE, Sandra Derrick, made presentations to the team members. The commemorative plague. (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste)

According to Mills, the group placed third in the Portfolio Evaluation section of the competition and fourth in the video presentation section.

“The six Irene B Williams students … committed their time and effort in participating what is considered to be a dynamic learning experience.

“I encourage you to learn more about investing and to become active market participants in the future,” she added.

Meanwhile, team member Alanna Merchant gave thanks to all who supported them during the process.

“I would like to thank my team and our teacher that stayed with [us] during the course of this competition. It was through their hard work, dedication, and encouragement that we made it this far … throughout the period of this competition, we faced many challenges — late nights, heartaches — and in spite of all this we pushed through,” Merchant expressed.

Member of the Board of Directors of the ECSE, Sandra Derrick, who also addressed the ceremony, praised the students for their hard work and presented them with tokens of appreciation on behalf of the ECSE.

The ultimate winner of the competition was St Lucia’s Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, VFCSS Invest, while the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College of St Kitts placed second.