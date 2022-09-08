‘I will never forget the warmth of your people’ – Elizabeth II to Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The warmth of the people and the natural beauty of the twin island nation were the two features of Antigua and Barbuda that the late Queen Elizabeth II said she would never forget.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch – who died yesterday at the age of 96 – paid three visits to the country of which she was head of state. The first was in 1966, 14 years after her ascension to the throne, followed by trips in 1977 and 1985.

In 2016, she paid special tribute to the nation, adding, “It has been a great privilege for me to watch Antigua and Barbuda develop into the confident country it is today with a strong national identity and a positive outlook.”

These pictures show Her Majesty’s 1966 visit during which she and the Duke of Edinburgh received an official welcome, and took part in a series of activities including meeting with local youngsters and a tour of the hospital.

Photo courtesy Museum of Antigua and Barbuda 6314117 Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony in Antigua, 1966 (b/w photo); (add.info.: Antigua and Barbuda In 1966, the British Queen Elizabeth II travelled to the Caribbean island of Antigua, which belonged to Her Majesty’s colonial empire until 1981. The picture shows her and her husband Prince Philip (second from left) at a garden reception.); © SZ Photo / Alfred Strobel.