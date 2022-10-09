“I will be ready” says Cornwall over West Indies selection

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, fresh off of a stellar performance in the ongoing Atlanta Open T20 League, says he is still open and readily available to represent the West Indies.

Cornwall slammed an unbeaten 205 off just 77 balls last Wednesday. The Antiguan’s record-breaking innings was laced with 17 fours and 22 sixes. Interestingly, the West Indies Test specialist scored his runs at a staggering strike rate of 266.23.

He said he hasn’t been in touch recently with selectors, but he is confident that if given the chance, he will deliver.

“Um no, I haven’t spoken to any of the selectors or anybody in terms of West Indies, but I am still interested in playing for the West Indies, and once given the opportunity, I will be ready,” Cornwall said.

Despite achieving an incredible milestone, Cornwall’s scintillating double ton will not be etched into the history books since the US-based Atlanta Open is not an officially recognised T20 tournament.

Having made his Test debut against India at Sabina Park in 2019, Cornwall has represented the Caribbean outfit in nine Test matches. The 29-year-old West Indies all-rounder has scored 238 runs and picked 34 wickets so far.

Cornwall did however speak briefly on his recent performance.

“It was a good innings scoring 205. We started off a bit slow, trying to pick up the pace of the wicket and then get into my stride. Once the ball was in my area, I made sure to capitalise and put it away,” he said.

Atlanta Fire posted 326/1 and then restricted opponents Square Drive to 154/8 to eventually win the match by 172 runs.

Justin Dill picked up 4 wickets for Atlanta Fire. Cornwall, who is a competent spinner as well, did not bowl in the match.

A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team.