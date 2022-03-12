24.1 C
The Big Scores

I will be here: Jacobs’ plan to pass on knowledge to next generation of riders

Jockey Jeff Jacobs is seen atop Syrian Soca during the Antigua Triple Crown Series back in 2019 (File photo)

By Neto Baptiste

Despite his decision to ride off into the sunset from a competitive standpoint, veteran jockey Jeff Jacobs says he will remain active in the sport once physically able.

Jacobs, who has competed on the local scene for 40 years, announced his retirement from competition earlier this week but said he wants to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of riders.

“Not on the horseback, but I’ll be training jockeys, and if so be it, training horses and owning horses, so I am just here to help the sport develop and I know I will keep on training jockeys for sure, once I can hook up with a good stable that has horses and that’s that,” he said. 

Jacobs, who recently turned 55, said his biggest challenge would be trying to help young riders to get over the fear of being thrown from the saddles.

“You’re going to hit the deck at some point, and that’s when you realise if you really want to ride horses or not. I’ve trained youngsters, and as soon as they get a hard fall, I can’t see them again, so that is a deterrent for a jockey or someone who wants to become a jockey. When you fall are you going to get back up and ride as fearlessly as you were riding?” he asked.

Jacobs started as a jockey at the age of 14 with his first race coming in September of 1981. He became a champion jockey for the first time in 1984. The iconic jockey ran his last competitive race back in June of 2019 when he piloted Syrian Soca to victory in the final leg of the Antigua Triple Crown Series at the Cassada Gardens Race Track.

