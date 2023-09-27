‘I was really pleased’: Netball head says latest rankings positive ahead of ECCB Series

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s netball received a shot in the arm following the latest publication of World Netball’s rankings which saw the twin island state leap four places in the world.

Published late last week, the rankings saw the Antigua and Barbuda senior team move from the 37th to 33rd position in the world which was recorded as the biggest move up the rankings.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) and former world number two ranked goal shoot, Karen Joseph, welcomed the positive news ahead of the country’s hosting of the ECCB International Netball Series at the end of the month.

“When I saw it o INF page I was really pleased and satisfied that Antigua has been moving up the ranks. We’ve moved four notches up so that’s a good thing for us and having this tournament in Antigua — and it’s a ranking tournament as well — will really increase our rankings, so I am really pleased. I know the girls have struggled a lot and being off the radar for so long and now we’re getting back there,” she said.

The Antigua and Barbuda Wadadli Girls open their campaign against Dominica on September 30 at 7:30pm on Court 1 at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Joseph said the players are buoyed by the positive news.

“I talked to them about it at practice and they are really pleased because they realise that their hard work is paying off, and so that is a boost to go and fight even harder in this upcoming tournament,” she said.

Elsewhere in the rankings, St Kitts & Nevis and St Maarten also move up four places to 39th and 40th respectively.

However, the latest update sees no change to the positions of the top six teams, with Australia remaining number one, New Zealand in second, England third, Jamaica fourth, South Africa fifth, and Malawi sixth.