I was a little bit worried: Walsh Jr admits he was anxious ahead of T20 selections

By Neto Baptiste

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, has admitted he was somewhat worried over whether or not he would have been included in the West Indies 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup from 17 October to 14 November in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Walsh said that after being excluded from the Barbados Royals squad for a number of matches in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the thought of him possibly not going to the biennial tournament crossed his mind a few times.

“My confidence wasn’t down but I would say I was a little bit worried that being left out of the squad would probably put me out of the World Cup squad but I spoke with a few persons and they told me to just don’t worry, just keep yourself ready so that when you get to Dubai you can get going,” he said.

Walsh, who is the first Antiguan player to be included in a T20 World Cup squad, could become the first from the twin-island state to play at the prestigious tournament.

The player is backing himself to make the country proud.

“I think my cricket is really on top right now and I should really sometimes look at the glass being half full rather than half empty. I have always set high standards for myself so it is an honour to be the first from Antigua to be at a T20 World Cup and I just really want to go out there and make Antigua proud,” he said.

Walsh has claimed 23 wickets in 26 T20 International matches for the West Indies.

West Indies will play in Group One of the Super 12 where they will face Australia, England and South Africa. The regional team will open their campaign on October 23 against England.