‘I wanted to encourage parents to support their children’s dreams’ – Mr Teenage Pageant winner

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Lutrell John, the winner of the Mr Teenage Pageant, said that his rendition of the musical hit song ‘Part of Your World’, sung by American singer Halle Bailey, was about sending a message to parents to support their children’s ambitions and dreams.

John, a student of the Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) who aspires to perform on Broadway, spoke about the importance of parents not limiting their children’s careers to becoming a doctor or lawyer.

During an interview on Observer AM yesterday, he said that “after watching the Little Mermaid and seeing Halle Bailey’s version of ‘Part of Your World’, I was like, I want to sing this song for the show…and so because of the lyrics…I wanted to make it something better and more relatable, not only for males but for females also.

“Not a lot of people want to be doctors and lawyers. Some people want to be performers and parents find it hard because it is like, oh, you are not going to get any money, what if something happens to you?”

The Disney-produced live-action “The Little Mermaid”, starring Bailey, was well received, especially among young people.

John won the Mr Teenage title during Saturday night’s competition, receiving awards for the Best Male Interview and Best Uniform Evolution-Male.

John and the Ms Teenage winner, Ajanaé Bleau, both spoke about their confidence during the pageant, stating that the interview segment was the toughest part of the show.

The pair said they had previously participated in various pageants, including the Optimist Petite.

They also spoke positively about the new additions to the 2023 Teenage Pageant, namely the Cultural Icon and Uniform Evolution segments.

“It was really enjoyable; it was to show we don’t just have talent, but we have the ability to research, and our creativity was shown in the Uniform Evolution,” Bleau explained.

“I think the crowd was anxious to see their alma mater uniforms, like ‘I wish that was the uniform when I was going to school’; I am sure some people would have said that,” John stated.

He added that he believed his win would have boosted the reputation of his school. SNRA is the country’s newest secondary educational institution and opened its doors to students in September 2017.