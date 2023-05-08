I want to play for West Indies: Micah McKenzie reaching for the skies

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sixteen-year-old leg-spinner, Micah Mckenzie, said his ultimate goal is to one day put on the maroon colours of the senior men’s West Indies team and play cricket at the highest level.

The fifth form Jennings Secondary School Student emerged the top bowler in the recently concluded Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion with 17 wickets and was one of the standout players for Empire Nation as they became first time winners of the lucrative tournament.

“I look forward to seeing myself in the West Indies team because I know that’s what my coach would want and also what my parents would have wanted as well. I honestly think that I can do better but for now I am satisfied with what in have done and I look forward to doing more in the future going forward. I had no clue I’d be doing this well but I worked hard, I went to practice and I did my best, went to the games with a clear mind, knowing what my goal is and executed properly,” he said.

The youngster, who was named player of the final, claimed four wickets for 16 runs in his four overs to help restrict Liberta Blackhawks to just 99 all-out as they chased 146 for victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in last Saturday’s final.

McKenzie said it was a matter of just keeping his composure.

“Knowing that I bowl leg-spin, I know that a lot of people [batsmen] would come after me and seeing that I am coming on in crucial overs so I just hold my composure, work with the plan that the captain and I set, and I bowled to my field and got the rewards in the end. I knew it was the Liberta Blackhawks and it was going to be a challenge to get wickets against them, because they have good batsmen and based on what I have done, then is when I knew I could do anything I put my mind to, because just before the game I was planning on getting a five-for, but I ended up getting four which is still close to my goal, but based on the batsmen I’ve gotten out I know I can achieve anything I put my mind to,” he said.

McKenzie has picked up 21 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 3.48 for Empire Nation in the Cricket Association’s Two Day Championships set to resume on May. He is third on the leaderboard, teammate Justin Athanaze and Glenton Williams of Jennings Tigers are in first and second with 25 wickets each.

Demetri Lucas of All Saints Pythons is fourth with 19 wickets while Elroy Francis Jr and Michael Marcellin are fifth and sixth respectively with 17 wickets each.