I think we need a reserved day: Cornwall says championships must be decided on the pitch

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Player/coach and veteran all-rounder for the PIC Liberta Blackhawks, Wilden “Polo” Cornwall, is in support of a reserved day in cricket, particularly in instances of a final.

His comment comes on the heels of the abandoned Super 40 Cup final between Blackhawks and Empire Nation on Sunday due to rain, resulting in Blackhawks being crowned champions in accordance with the rules of the competition.

“A lot of people and a lot of the players, throughout the season, wanted to see this match-up, and we wanted to play this game really badly and I know Empire wanted to play, and it is only fair in terms of the two teams wanting to play in a final because through the season they battled and performed, and then sadly and we don’t have any control over it, the heavens opened. If we are going to follow West Indies and ICC rules then you’ve got to have a reserved day for the final,” he said.

Despite the disappointment of not getting the opportunity of playing in the final, Cornwall who finished as the competition’s leading scorer with 437 runs, which includes three centuries and a half century, commended the young players for stepping up to the plate when the occasion arose.

“Bearing in mind that a lot of our senior players are not always to our hand in terms of always being in the team, and our youngsters came to the forefront and put their hands up, and for me, I really feel pleased that some work and some learning is taking place there, and I just wish them all the best that they can grow from strength to strength from this season to next season and continue pushing with their careers,” he said.

In their semifinal match, which was reduced to 20 overs due to rain, Blackhawks beat Bethesda Golden Eagles by two wickets in Liberta. The match came down to the final ball of the innings with top scorer Terek Charles hitting a boundary off the last ball to secure victory.

Cornwall said he backed the young player to come through for the team.

“The only way Bethesda was going to win this game was if they bowl Terek in his legs, but if they give him width then he is going to bring it home for us, and so said, so done. They bowled him to his strength and the young kid used the opportunity and never faded, never looked like getting out, never looked bothered, and it was very pleasing to see that not myself, not Kadeem, even though we wanted to finish, but to see two young men combat that sort of pressure in the likes of Anthony Martin and Gavin Tonge,” he said.

In the other semifinal clash, Empire Nation made light work of Pigotts Crushers on their way to the final, winning the contest by 108 runs in Pigotts.