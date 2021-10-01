‘I think I can play a big role’: Cornwall would have welcomed opportunity to bowl in CPL

By Neto Baptiste

Antiguan cricketer and spinning all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, believes he could have done well with the ball if given the opportunity to bowl during this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which climaxed in St Kitts on September 15.

Cornwall, who featured for losing finalists the St Lucia Kings, did not bowl a single over in this year’s tournament, a move which left some baffled given his exploits with the ball for the senior West Indies team with the ball thus far, albeit in Test.

“For the last couple of CPL tournaments I have not been bowling so I don’t know what is the issue but they never really gave me an explanation so I just roll along with it. Especially on these pitches, I think I can play a big role in the bowling department but I just haven’t gotten the opportunity and I really didn’t question it, I just looked at it for what it is,” he said.

Amassing a total of 128 runs in six matches with a highest of 43 in this year’s tournament, Cornwall said his main focus was to provide with the team wanted from the role he had been given.

“I always enjoy opening the batting so I just go and express myself and it’s an opportunity to get the team a good start in the power play and I just try to go out and do it to the best of my ability and as the tournament goes along you know the wickets are going to change so you have to adapt and change your style of play,” he said.

Cornwall’s St Lucia King’s teammate Roston Chase was the tournament’s top scorer with 446 runs in 12 matches with a highest of 85.

Patriots claimed their first ever CPL title when they defeated the Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets in a closely contested encounter at Warner Park.