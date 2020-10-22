‘I Must keep Improving To stay Ahead Of The Game’, Says Cornwall

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Antiguan and West Indies player, Rahkeem Cornwall, said he is very aware that his honeymoon as a spin bowler is over and that batsmen have been, and will continue to study his style as they prepare to face him whenever he appears for the regional squad.

Cornwall, who has had a pretty successful run in Test for the regional squad thus far with 13 wickets in three matches, said he must adapt quickly to the changing conditions if he is to be successful going forward.

“Once you are playing international cricket, there is no way you can hide because they would have a lot of videos and stuff. It’s just how you cope with it because batsmen are going to be aggressive to a bowler if they know their particular [style] or they know their strategy, but you just have to try and better your game and always come up with something new so they can’t really fully cover you,” he said.

The Leeward Islands player, who is fresh off last month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the St Lucia Zouks, said he is under no pressure to deliver more than he has in the past, but is aiming to improve with the bat.

“I don’t think I am under pressure and if there is any pressure then I would have created it myself. I think I just have to be who I am and go and do the job once given the ball. I am an attacking bowler so I am always looking for wickets, but it’s not all of the times that wickets are going to come so I just have to try and be as tight as possible and see if I can get some wickets at the end of the day,” he said.

“I have been working very hard on my batting for the past couple of weeks and that has been a big downfall for me, so I just have to try and score some runs and get some wickets.”

Cornwall was recently named in the regional squad to tour New Zealand starting early in December. He is joined by fellow Antiguan and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the Test squad, while Hayden Walsh Jr is part of the T20 squad set to tour in November.