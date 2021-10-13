I Just Want to Deliver: Walsh Jr Hoping For All Round Performance In UAE

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr, is eying a good all-round performance at this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

The Antiguan, who is part of the 15-member squad set to defend the region’s title at the biennial tournament, said that although his chief purpose is to deliver with the ball, he is hoping to also come up big in the field and also with the bat.

“I really just want to play a big role in helping the team win the World Cup, and if it’s me getting wickets, if it’s me holding my end, or even with the batting, or in the fielding, I just want to put a big hand up to say that guys, I am here to help and I am contributing to the team,” he said.

Speaking in the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show from the UAE, Walsh spoke specifically of his batting, adding that inspiration from a former West Indies T20 captain has served as added encouragement going into the competition.

“In games now, it is mainly the tailenders who would give you that little extra 20 runs or 30 runs if you need. I actually got a message from Carlos Brathwaite, and he was like, make sure you remember you can bat and you can win a game with the bat, so just those words from him, a World Cup winner, just puts into my mind that my batting is really important,” he said.

Walsh, who has claimed 23 wickets in 26 T20 International matches for the West Indies, remains confident in his ability to get the job done.

“I’ve done it before against Australia and Pakistan, so once I am clear about my roles and what I have to do, and most times I feel at home, so I am really raring and ready to go and perform for the West Indies,” the player said.

West Indies will play in Group One of the Super 12 where they will face Australia, England and South Africa. The regional team will open its campaign on October 23 against England.