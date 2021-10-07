I hope it inspires others: Bodybuilding federation head congratulates Percival, Seaforth et al

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF), Hazel Went, has publicly congratulated all the bodybuilders who have ably represented both country and the federation during what she has labelled a difficult year.

This includes Arnold Classic Europe bikini fitness champion, Kimberly Percival, her husband and men’s classic physique competitor Bernard Percival and twins Melissa and Michelle Seaforth who finished third in bikini fitness at the international championships.

Went classified their achievement as inspiring.

“Not only that they encourage the athletes that are aspiring to get hire but it also motivates them to continue doing what they are doing because it means that it doesn’t matter if you’re coming from a small country or not, you can still achieve great things. The sport is indeed moving on, moving forward and Antigua is making its name and we just have to hope that we can do something with all these pros now in Antigua,” she said.

The former bodybuilder who is nearing the first year of a three-year term, said that for her, it has been a learning curve giving the ever present challenge of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am still learning a lot of things and there is still a lot more to learn as well but I see it as positive and it all comes with its challenges one way or the other but it’s just a matter of time before we can all be sorted out,” Went said.

Also this year, Anthony Nurse won his Pro-card competing in the Men’s Physique category at the Inter Island Bodybuilding Championship held in St Martin while bodybuilder Randy Christopher also triumphed, earning his pro card at the Miami Grand Pix. Both pro cards came in August.