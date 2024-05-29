I had my doubts: Lloyd said injuries casts uncertainty on Olympic Games qualifying chances

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Female sprinter and national record holder in both the 100 and 200 meters events, Joella Lloyd, said struggling with injuries throughout late last year and earlier this year, left her doubting whether she could hit the required 11.07 seconds qualifying mark for the 100 meters ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics starting July 26.

The athlete clocked 11.06 seconds at the NCAA East Regionals Semifinals held in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend, finishing seventh overall while qualifying for her second Olympic Games and setting a new National Record, erasing the old record of 11.08 seconds she set in June of 2022.

“I have had doubts about hitting the standard because I’ve been dealing with this injury that has me out of practice or out of competition but I’ve been finding a way to function with it and stay positive and just listening to my body. I feel pretty blessed after hitting the qualifying mark for the Olympics and especially since it’s a PR [Personal Record] and it has been on the back of my mind like, all season I’ve been competing and not I have some relief that I have gotten there,” she said.

Lloyd, who was given a Universality (wildcard) spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with the games being held in 2021, said she her aim is simply to remain healthy and keep improving ahead of the Olympic Games.

“I am looking forward to training up until the Olympics, staying as healthy as possible, making it through as much runs as possible and hopefully make it to the final and run another personal best there. My next competition is the NCAA Championships next weekend and I think the next weekend they [national athletics association] are trying to send a relay team to the Bahamas and I already told them I’ll be available so if we do send one I will be in the Bahamas and then home for nationals,” she said.

Lloyd also holds the National Record in the 200 meters with a time of 22.66 second registered in June of 2022 at the NCAA Division 1 Championships in Eugene, USA.

The University of Tennessee graduate is the third Antiguan athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Kite-surfer, Tiger Tyson, was the first to qualify for the games in April while men’s sprinter, Cejhae Greene, qualified in the 100 meters on May 13 at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet held at the NTC Training Center in Clermont, Florida.