‘I don’t need more Grand Slam titles – but I want them’

Serena Williams says that she “absolutely wants” more Grand Slam titles, but does not need them. The 23-time champion, already the most successful player of the Open era, is two Grand Slam titles away from surpassing Margaret Court’s record.
Williams, who said she was bedridden for six weeks after giving birth to daughter, Olympia, in September, said motherhood had taken away her anxiety. “I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige,” said Williams. “I think having a baby might help.
When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. “Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more grand slams.” (BBC Sport)
