‘I am very scared’: Rodney concerned with level of prep for teams ahead of domestic cricket season

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney, is concerned over the level of preparation some teams may be getting ahead of the 2024 domestic cricket season.

His concern, Rodney said, is centered around the unavailability of some venues that are being used for the ongoing football leagues being hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA).

“I don’t think that Empire has had one practice session in King George as yet, and that has been happening for the last couple of years because obviously, our football has to play and King George is where they practice so yes, it’s a concern and to be honest, I am very scared that the first part of the tournament may not realise the level of performances you’d want to see,” he said.

The domestic cricket season is scheduled to bowl-off on Saturday with the Two Day competition.

Some teams have however indicated they would not be able to host home matches due to the unavailability of their community parks.

Rodney said that several attempts to convince the local football association to start their domestic competitions at a time that would see then end ahead of the cricket season have fallen on deaf ears.

“I will just spill it out and say that since my good friend Batow [Everton Gonsalves] became the president, it appears that some level of commonsense just does not prevail over the understanding that notwithstanding that football wants to be played all year round, that you still have to give some level of respect to seasons. This has been a thing that happens since a long time ago where the football season would have run from around September to December, and when the end of December came then football has to get out of the park, the park would be reorganised and cricket gets it from around the end of January or early February,” he said.

For the first four matches, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles will host PIC Liberta Blackhawks, Pigotts Crushers will host Combined Schools, New Winthorpes Lions hosts Bolans Blasters, All Saints Pythons host WES Rising Sun Spartans, and Empire Nation face Jennings Tigers at Rising Sun.